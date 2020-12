Congratulations to readers who knew where to find the detail in last week’s Where in Franklin? clue.

Beth O’Leary of Ogdensburg provides some interesting background with her correct answer: “Valleyket Farms, 160 Munsonhurst Road, Franklin, owned by Dawn Rowe and Bob Pilkington of the Four Bar B Horse Ranch of yesteryear.”

Rose Traverso of Ogdensburg also got it right.

Thank you for playing along.