Add-on is a smart safety feature for old cars

Health. If you drive an older car that doesn’t have a built-in advanced driver-assistance system, consider retrofitting it with one. These systems, found in many new vehicles, offer safety features that alert drivers to hazards and help them avoid collisions. Mobileye (an Intel company) sells an “aftermarket” product that plugs into the vehicle’s electronic system and consists of a windshield-mounted camera and a dashboard-mounted display. Follow another car too closely or leave your lane without signaling, for instance, and the system will flash or beep at you. It will also warn you if a pedestrian or cyclist presents a collision risk or if you are speeding. But it doesn’t take control of the car, such as applying the brakes or turning the steering wheel, as many built-in systems do. Testing by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety of 22 employees using Mobileye in urban and rural/suburban areas found that it resulted in significant improvements in safe driving practices, such as using turn signals more and tailgating less, over a 12-week period. Outfitting your car with Mobileye costs about $650 to $850, not including installation.

Source: University of California at Berkeley: berkeleywellness.com