Zorá String Quartet to talk Beethoven

Milford. Celebrate the birthday anniversary of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) with the Zorá String Quartet, an aspiring young group that has been extensively praised by The New York Times and called "utterly fantastic" by The Strad magazine. This Kindred Spirits Arts Program, titled "Beethoven 250," will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at kindredspiritsarts.org. The musicians will talk about the composer and his music and play videos of their performances. The quartet also agreed to spearhead Kindred Spirits' Classical Music Celebration on Aug. 1. The online presentation is free but Kindred Spirits welcomes donations to keep paying the artists. Based in Milford, Kindred Spirits is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) organization of volunteers dedicated to bringing high quality performances to Pike County and beyond, and to offering stimulating school programs for children. It is supported in part by Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, the National Endowment for the Arts, and by business and private donors. For more information call 570) 409 1269 kindredspir@yahoo.comSTAY CONNECTED:

Kindred Spirits Arts Programs, PO Box 603, Milford, PA 18337SafeUnsubscribe™ editor.pcc@strausnews.com

Forward this email | Update Profile | About our service provider

Sent by kindredspir@yahoo.com in collaboration with

Try email marketing for free today!