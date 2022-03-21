ZDC excels at Turn It Up Dance Challenge

Ziegler Dance Centre’s Z Dance Troupe recently attended the Turn It Up Dance Challenge in East Rutherford, N.J.

The troupe is made up of 81 dancers, ages 5 to 18. They competed in all genres, including ballet, tap, jazz, lyrical, hip hop, musical theater, and acrobatics.

ZDC was awarded the “Pure Passion” Studio award. This award goes to a studio whose dedication and devotion to dance shines through on stage as well as behind the scenes.

Mini Novice Division

● Ballet Small Group — “It’s A Small World” won third overall.

● Tap Small Group — “Everybody Wants To Be A Cat” won second overall.

● Hip Hop Large Group — “That’s Finesse” won first overall.

Mini Intermediate Division

● Audrey Bertagno of Vernon won fifth overall for her jazz solo “Wildside.”

Junior Intermediate Division

● Aubree Adamitis of Vernon won eighth overall for her lyrical “Unbreakable.”

● Natalie Bello of Hardyston and Cavan Garrity of Franklin won fourth overall for their tap “Me and My Shadow.”

● Hip Hop Large Group — “The Train is Moving” won first overall.

Teen Intermediate Division

● Arianna Rojas and Diego Rojas of Ogdensburg won second overall for their tap “Mr. Pinstripe Suit.”

Senior Teen Advance Division

● Makayla Snyder of Franklin won fourth runner up for Miss Turn It Up for her lyrical “Only Hope.”

● Lyrical Line — “Power of a Dream” won second overall.

● Musical Theater — “Moulin Rouge” won second overall and the IDC choice award .

● Senior Teen soloist Kelsie Shinall of Vernon performed her lyrical solo “Lighthouse,” and junior soloist Alondra Sybesma of Vernon performed her lyrical solo “Tiny Voice.” Both soloists won the “Heart of Gold” award, which is presented to one soloist in each age category that the judges feel showed the most heart, soul, and passion in their performance.

Dance Centre is located on Route 94 Viking Village in McAfee. For more information visit zieglerdancecentre.com.