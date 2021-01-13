‘Young Frankenstein’ Zoom auditions to be held this weekend

It’s 1934, and the villagers of Transylvania Heights are celebrating the death of their neighborhood mad scientist, Dr. Victor von Frankenstein, certain that the doctor’s neurosurgeon grandson will never appear.

Once he arrives, chaos reigns as the younger scientist is convinced he must take up where his grandfather left off.

The Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop will be conducting auditions for “Young Frankenstein,” the Mel Brooks musical comedy, with its vaudeville-style humor, beloved hunchback, yodeling lab assistant and, of course, its famous monster.

The schedule is as follows:

● January 16 from 2-6 p.m.– Individual Zoom appointment

● January 17 from 2-6 p.m. – Individual Zoom appointment

● January 18 from 6 – 8 p.m. – Callbacks on combined Zoom

Performance dates are on August 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, and 22 at the Rivoli Theatre in South Fallsburg, N.Y.

All auditioners should prepare a 16- to 32-bar cut of music in the style of the show. Selections from the show are preferred. Acapella or audio tracks are fine. You will be asked to read from the script. Make the director, Amy Phillips, aware of the part you are auditioning for, and your flexibility in roles.

The roles are:

● Dr. Frederick Frankenstein

● The Monster

● Igor

● Elizabeth Benning

● Frau Blücher

● Inspector Hans Kemp

● Dr. Victor Von Frankenstein

● Ziggy

● Blind Man

● Ensemble/swing cast

For more information or to set up an audition, call Phillips at 917-693-5186 or visit The Sullivan County Dramatic Workshop on Facebook.