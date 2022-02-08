x
  1. Home
  2.  Entertainment

Young artists take the spotlight at Peters Valley School of Craft

Layton. The exhibition features works from Delaware Valley High School, Newton High School, Wallkill Valley High School, Fort Lee High School, Watchung Hills Regional High School, High Point High School, and Roxbury High School.

Newton /
| 08 Feb 2022 | 07:02
    Breakthrough Cases, by Mirabella Demmo (Delaware Valley)
    "Breakthrough Cases," by Mirabella Demmo (Delaware Valley)
    Benjamin Weissensee, Ben's Bold B (Newton High School)
    Benjamin Weissensee, "Ben's Bold B" (Newton High School)
    Johnny Fagerlin, Helm of Tyr (Newton High School)
    Johnny Fagerlin, "Helm of Tyr" (Newton High School)
    Nicholas Christensen, N Contrast (Newton High School)
    Nicholas Christensen, "N Contrast" (Newton High School)
    Lillie Gould, Patterns in the Round (Newton High School)
    Lillie Gould, "Patterns in the Round" (Newton High School)
    Madison Chymiy, Hidden Hands (Newton High School)
    Madison Chymiy, "Hidden Hands" (Newton High School)
    Jada Megna, Wild Asparagus (Newton High School)
    Jada Megna, "Wild Asparagus" (Newton High School)
    Demarius Posey, Steampunk (Newton High School)
    Demarius Posey, "Steampunk "(Newton High School)
    Emily Ferri, Surrealist City (Newton High School)
    Emily Ferri, "Surrealist City" (Newton High School)
    Grace Matullo, Stack (Newton High School)
    Grace Matullo, "Stack" (Newton High School)
    Quinn Strangeway, Light Through Bottle (Newton High School)
    Quinn Strangeway, "Light Through Bottle" (Newton High School)
    Lily Gunthrie, Wallkill Valley, Snoop
    Lily Gunthrie, Wallkill Valley, "Snoop"
    Brianna Dunn, High Point Regional, Deucalion and the Flood
    Brianna Dunn, High Point Regional, "Deucalion and the Flood"
    Tin &amp; Yang, by Stella Weir (Delaware Valley)
    "Tin & Yang," by Stella Weir (Delaware Valley)
    Kyndel Whiteford, Wallkill Valley, Rebirth
    Kyndel Whiteford, Wallkill Valley, "Rebirth"
    Brianna Dunn, High Point Regional, Isabella Stewart Gardner's Courtyard
    Brianna Dunn, High Point Regional, "Isabella Stewart Gardner's Courtyard"
    Dr. Miller, by Sophia Miller (Delaware Valley)
    "Dr. Miller," by Sophia Miller (Delaware Valley)
    Rayon Pourshariati, Wallkill Valley, C7
    Rayon Pourshariati, Wallkill Valley, "C7"
    Carney Wyble, High Point Regional, Tree Ring
    Carney Wyble, High Point Regional, "Tree Ring"
    Purple Ombre Coil Vessel, by Tiffany Francois (Delaware Valley)
    "Purple Ombre Coil Vessel," by Tiffany Francois (Delaware Valley)
    Coralis Rosarin, Wallkill Valley, Low Tide
    Coralis Rosarin, Wallkill Valley, "Low Tide"
    Chauncey Gebauer, High Point Regional, Type A Catastrophe
    Chauncey Gebauer, High Point Regional, "Type A Catastrophe"
    Double Jeopardy, by Isabelle Pearn (Delaware Valley)
    "Double Jeopardy," by Isabelle Pearn (Delaware Valley)
    Chase Mardrus, Wallkill Valley, 3D Vivage
    Chase Mardrus, Wallkill Valley, "3D Vivage"
    Maddy McCurdy, High Point Regional, Eden
    Maddy McCurdy, High Point Regional, "Eden"
    The Ocean Stirs, by Rachel Richter (Delaware Valley)
    "The Ocean Stirs," by Rachel Richter (Delaware Valley)
    Anthony Lubrano, Wallkill Valley, Concentric
    Anthony Lubrano, Wallkill Valley, "Concentric"
    Emma Leto, High Point Regional, E is for Emma
    Emma Leto, High Point Regional, "E is for Emma"
    Nicole Lorencovitz, Wallkill Valley, Typhoon
    Nicole Lorencovitz, Wallkill Valley, "Typhoon"
    Hailey Dykstra, High Point Regional, Sunflower Breeze
    Hailey Dykstra, High Point Regional, "Sunflower Breeze"
    Megan LeTellier, Wallkill Valley, View of Oyster Bay
    Megan LeTellier, Wallkill Valley, "View of Oyster Bay"
    Esther Schweinberg, High Point Regional, Reflections
    Esther Schweinberg, High Point Regional, "Reflections"
    Angelina Baena, Wallkill Valley, After Matisse
    Angelina Baena, Wallkill Valley, "After Matisse"
    Kylie DonoFrio, High Point Regional, Feather Down
    Kylie DonoFrio, High Point Regional, "Feather Down"
    Kyndel Whiteford, Wallkill Valley, Interlock
    Kyndel Whiteford, Wallkill Valley, "Interlock"

The works of local high school students fill the Sally D. Francisco Gallery this month, when the public gets to see their manifold talents expressed through ceramics, painting, photography, collage, textiles, jewelry, to mixed-media sculptures.

The Peters Valley School of Craft High School Student Exhibition returns for its tenth year, continuing through Feb. 27. The sampling of work in this show represents the creative power of local youth.

This annual exhibition showcases work from students in grades 9 to 12 in the Delaware Water Gap region who are working in 2D and 3D craft media.

The exhibition features works from Delaware Valley High School, Newton High School, Wallkill High School, Fort Lee High School, Watchung Hills Regional High School, High Point High School, and Roxbury High School.

As an educational center, it is Peters Valley’s mission to cultivate the next generation of fine craft artists and supporters. By hosting this exhibition, the school encourages young artists to share their work with the world in a professional gallery setting.

This year Peters Valley is awarding additional scholarships at the Teens Arts Festival and Wallkill Valley Invitational Art Show. High school students are welcome to apply for scholarships directly at petersvalley.org.

In addition, Peters Valley will award one full-tuition Huber-Weyer scholarship to the “Best in Show” and certificates for second place and third place.

HIGH POINT REGIONAL
Kylie DonoFrio — “Feather Down”
Hailey Dykstra — “Sunflower Breeze”
Esther Schweinberg — “Reflections”
Emma Leto — “E is for Emma”
Chauncey Gebauer — “Type A Catastrophe”
Carney Wyble — “Tree Ring”
Brianna Dunn — “Isabella Stewart Gardner’s Courtyard,” “Deucalion and the Flood”
Maddy McCurdy — “Eden”
Cade Martress
WALLKILL VALLEY
Lily Gunthrie — “Snoop”
Rayon Pourshariati — “C7”
Kyndel Whiteford — “Rebirth,” “Interlock”
Chase Mardrus — “3D Vivage”
Anthony Lubrano — “Concentric”
Angelina Baena — “After Matisse”
Megan LeTellier — “View of Oyster Bay”
Nicole Lorencovitz — “Typhoon”
DELAWARE VALLEY SCHOOL DISTRICT
Stella Weir — “Tin and Yang”
Tiffany Francois — “Purple Ombre Coil Vessel”
Isabelle Pearn — “Double Jeopardy”
Mirabella Demmo — “Breakthrough Cases”
Rachel Richter — “The Ocean Stirs”
Sophia Miller — “Dr. Miller”
ABOUT PETERS VALLEY
Peters Valley School of Craft is a non-profit educational center for the exploration, promotion and practice of fine craft, located in the Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
Funding for Peters Valley is provided by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts and New Jersey Historic Trust, the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, Marie & John Zimmermann Fund, Windgate Charitable Foundation, The Post Foundation, Lenore G. Tawney Foundation, The Greater Pike Community Foundation, New Jersey Cultural Trust and by the generosity of its members and individual donors.
Peters Valley also offers an outreach program to schools, Craftsmen at Work, that brings multiple professional artists to a school for a full day of demonstrations. Begun in 1987, more than 40,000 students from all over New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania have participated in this program. To learn more call 973-948-5200.
To view exhibitions, shop the retail Craft Gallery, or to find out more about the 2022 workshop season, visit petersvalley.org.
The Gallery at Peters Valley School of Craft is located at 19 Kuhn Road, Layton, N.J., and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Masks are required to enter the gallery.