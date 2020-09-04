Women’s suffrage focus of new museum exhibit

The Mahwah Museum will open for the 2020-21 season on Saturday, Sept. 26, with a new exhibit, “Revealed: Women’s Fight for the Right to Vote,” a look at some of the toughest battles undertaken by women, several from New Jersey and New York, to obtain suffrage.

2020 is the centennial year for the passage of the 19th Amendment. Suffragists, including New Jersey’s Alice Paul, who pushed the boundaries of political and cultural courage, persisted despite arrests, prison terms, hunger strikes and forced-feedings in order to reach their goal. They challenged presidents and statesmen in order to achieve the passage of the 19th Amendment. This new exhibit tells the real story of how the vote was won.

The museum will be offering a series of webinars and online workshops during the season. Virtual programs for the fall will include two guitar workshops, webinars on Palisades Amusement Park, the early years of Ridgewood, and Gene Paul on his father, Les Paul. There will also be two Ramapo College at 50 virtual programs. At the museum, the Donald Cooper Model Railroad will be revealing its newest feature, the Trackside Drive-In.

The new exhibit will join several ongoing exhibits: Palisades Park in Miniature, A College Comes to Mahwah, Ramapo College,1965-1975 and permanent exhibits Les Paul in Mahwah, the Lee Vold Gallery, and the Donald Cooper Model Railroad.

Initially, the museum will be open one day a week, on Saturdays from 1 to 4 p.m., with precautionary health measures in place, including mandatory masks, temperature checks, one-way traffic, and 25% capacity.

Museum admission is free to members and children under the age of 18, $5 for non-members. For more information visit mahwahmuseum.org or call 201-512-0099.