Woman’s club makes pillows for patients

Vernon. These pillows donated to Newton Memorial Hospital provide a soft barrier that protects sutures, supports patients sitting up in bed, and comforts children during their hospital stay.

Vernon /
13 Apr 2020 | 02:19
    Elaine Kuntz from the Vernon Township Woman’s Club displays one of the dozens of pillows she makes for patients at Newton Memorial Hospital. ( Photo provided)
    Vernon Township Woman’s Club member Barbara Fimia cuts fabric for pillows that she will sew and donate to Newton Memorial Hospital. ( Photo provided)
    This stack of handmade pillows sewn by members of the Vernon Township Woman’s Club was donated to patients at Newton Memorial Hospital. ( Photo provided)

Social distancing has not prevented the Vernon Township Woman’s Club from continuing its quest to make the world a brighter place, one project at a time.

While quarantined in their homes, long-time club members Barbara Fimia and Elaine Kuntz, who happen to be avid sewers, are busy making colorful pillows for hospital patients. Before the stay-at-home order was instituted, the women delivered 65 of their handmade pillows to Newton Memorial Hospital.

The 10-by-15-inch pillows are donated to the hospital throughout the year and serve a variety of purposes. Breast cancer patients use them after surgery as a soft barrier between their sutures and the car’s seat belt. Other patients prop them up behind their backs and necks for support. The cushions also provide a snuggly source of comfort for young children in the hospital.

The Woman’s Club welcomes women of all ages and from all towns who share a commitment to helping others through volunteer service. For more information, visit VTWC.org or call Maureen at 973-764-3185.