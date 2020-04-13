Woman’s club makes pillows for patients

Social distancing has not prevented the Vernon Township Woman’s Club from continuing its quest to make the world a brighter place, one project at a time.

While quarantined in their homes, long-time club members Barbara Fimia and Elaine Kuntz, who happen to be avid sewers, are busy making colorful pillows for hospital patients. Before the stay-at-home order was instituted, the women delivered 65 of their handmade pillows to Newton Memorial Hospital.

The 10-by-15-inch pillows are donated to the hospital throughout the year and serve a variety of purposes. Breast cancer patients use them after surgery as a soft barrier between their sutures and the car’s seat belt. Other patients prop them up behind their backs and necks for support. The cushions also provide a snuggly source of comfort for young children in the hospital.

The Woman’s Club welcomes women of all ages and from all towns who share a commitment to helping others through volunteer service. For more information, visit VTWC.org or call Maureen at 973-764-3185.