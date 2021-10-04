Welcome the fall with these local festivals

Wantage Day Fall Festival

The Wantage Day Fall Festival will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, at Woodbourne Park.

This fun-filled event is hosted by the Wantage Township Recreation Department. It includes music by Reno, vendors, human foosball, a fire prevention smoke house, food trucks and craft beer. Demonstrations will be given by Space Farms, Maywood Police Department’s K-9 Unit and Atlantic Air Medical Helicopter.

If you are over 60 and play softball, bring your glove to join an exhibition game hosted by the North Jersey Senior Men’s Softball League. You may even bump into a Star Wars character at the festival, when The 501st Legion, The Northeast Remnant, makes its appearance.

The event will end with a fireworks display at 7 p.m.

Newton Fall Festival and Car Show

Join the sixth annual Newton Fall Festival and Car Show from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, rain or shine, on historic Spring Street in Newton.

There will be vendors and crafts along with performances by the bands Rock Kandy and The Café Racers. A car show with DJ Doc South will be held in the lot across from town hall. Dress up for the 1950s costume contest.

Seasonal foods will be available for purchase by the Newton First Aid Squad and the Newton Fire Department. Parking will be free that day.

Byram Fest

Byram Fest is shaping up to offer a variety of fun family activities, from food truck vendors to inflatable rides for all ages, followed by an evening fireworks display presented by Serpico Pyrotechnics.

The festival will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct 9, at C.O. Johnson Park. The rain date is Oct. 10.

Bring a chair, bring the kids, bring a friend, and make some memories while enjoying music provided by Magic Touch DJs.

Sparta Car Show

The Sparta Historical Society’s Antique Car Show is now in its sixth year. See more than 100 classic vehicles, including fire trucks, parked on the grassy lawn of the Van Kirk Museum from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 10, next to Sparta Middle School at 336 Main Street.

Check these amazing vehicles including fire trucks on display as part of Sparta Historical Society’s sixth annual car show, which will take place

The museum will also be open for its new exhibit, “The Creative Spirit: Homespun Arts,” with indoor and outdoor demonstrations of spinning, weaving, knitting and crocheting, plus the museum exhibit showcasing quilts, samplers, hats and lace, all from local life 1820 to 1920. Updated Sparta History and Edison Revisited rooms are also open.

Admission is free for everyone, including the museum’s exhibits. Masks and social distancing are required indoors. The Sparta VFW will sell burgers and hot dogs.

Donations to the Sparta Historical Society will be appreciated.

Wild West City’s Haunted Fest

Wild West City has transformed itself into a Ghost Town this Halloween season.

Haunted Wild West Fest runs weekends with all-ages activities during the daytime and starting Oct. 8 a “PG-13” rated version for the evenings.

Expect appearances from the headless horseman and dance along to the Zombie Can-Can girls, and more. A children’s costume contest and trick or treating will also be held daily.

The main street and all its buildings will be decked out for Halloween with lights, effects, and a special spooky cocktail will be offered by the Golden Nugget Saloon for those 21 and over.

On Friday and Saturday nights starting Oct. 8, brave a spooky train ride through dangerous territory on the outskirts of town and walk the Haunted Frontiersman Trail into Wild West City.

For tickets and more about the Haunted Wild West Fest visit wildwestcity.com/hauntedwildwestfest.

SCCC Halloween Bash

Come out for a great night of Halloween fun when Sussex County Community College hosts Halloween Bash on Thursday, Oct. 28, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the Connor Green.

The event will feature a presentation of Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Tell-Tale Heart” adapted by Luella McMahon, and produced by North Star Theater Company, a non-profit theater company located in Sussex.

The Halloween Bash will also include music, a costume contest, and prizes.

This event is free and open to the community. Attendees should bring their own chairs.

Ballet 5K and Tutu 2K Fundraiser

The New Jersey Civic Youth Ballet will hold its second annual Ballet 5K and Tutu 2K Fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 10, starting at 9:30 am. The run will take place at the Hackettstown Riverfront Park, with amazing views along the Musconetcong River.

Kick-off the fall with this lively, family friendly event and enjoy an afternoon in the great outdoors.

Pre-registration race fees are $30 for the Ballet 5K, $20 for the Tutu 2K, and $25 for the Virtual Ballet 5K. Medals will be awarded to the top three male and female finishers in each age category.

Refreshments will be provided to all participants. For additional information and tickets visit njcyb.org/5krun or email alex@njcyb.org, or call 908- 850-0709. In-person registration/check-in begins at 9 a.m.