Volunteers needed to work in community garden

Project Self-Sufficiency is looking for volunteers to help plant, maintain, and harvest the fruits and vegetables that grow in the community gardens at the agency’s Newton campus.

Volunteers would work alongside seasoned horticultural professionals from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday. Volunteers must be at least 17 years old. No experience is required.

The Newton campus is home to numerous vegetable gardens that bear all kinds of crops for the agency’s low-income participants. During the summer, hundreds of potted tomato plants also wreath the sidewalks throughout the five-acre campus. Produce is harvested daily.

Participants are provided with baskets to cart the bounty home and share with their children. They are given tips on cooking and nutrition. The children at the agency’s Little Sprouts Early Learning Center help with the harvest while learning about healthy eating habits.

To volunteer, visit the agency’s website at projectselfsufficiency.org or call 973-940-3500.