‘Virus in the USA’ CD released by a musical family in quarantine

Sparta. Camp David, a music group born from Covid stay-at-home orders, has released a CD titled “Virus in the USA.” The Davids are a multigenerational family living and playing music together in the “safe bubble” of their circa-1800s house in Sparta. A new six-song EP leads with the title song and also includes “Damn Dirty Disease,” “America,” “God Save the Alligator,” and “Ray of Light.” The music was written and recorded by father, daughter, and son-in-law. Give it a listen at Amazon Music, amzn.to/2ZFjVto. (Photo provided)