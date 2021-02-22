Viking Winter Carnival needs volunteers

Vernon. The Viking Winter Carnival will be held this year on Saturday, March 13, at Vernon Township High School.

The festivities will include a bonfire, DJ, carnival games, prizes, and a photo booth. The snow/Covid date is Saturday, April 10.

The timeframe for each grade is as follows:

● Grade 8 — 1:30-3 p.m.

● Grade 9 — 3-4:30 p.m.

● Grade 10 — 4:30-6 p.m.

● Grade 11 — 6-8 p.m.

● Grade 12 — 8-10 p.m.

Volunteers are needed for the following tasks: secure a DJ for one of two time slots, collect prizes/donations, contact stores for pallets and or firewood companies to deliver wood to the high school for the bonfire, secure a sponsor for a rental of carnival game, and secure a photo booth for the event, setting up and closing down.