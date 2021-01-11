Vernon Camera Club presents: ‘Making a Connection in Street Photography’

Professional photographer Mike Peters will give the presentation “Making a Connection in Street Photography” on Tuesday, Feb. 2, from 7 to 9 p.m. via Zoom.

Hosted by the Vernon Camera Club, Peters will discuss a range of topics related to taking great photos out in public. He will explore the common fear associated with photographing strangers and successful strategies for overcoming that fear, when to ask a potential subject for permission to photograph them versus shoot first and ask questions later, and when not to speak with subjects at all.

Some photographers are worried about being confronted or questioned when shooting on the street. Peters will review how he handles those situations.

His presentation will also discuss how to choose subjects, and how gear selections play a role in getting the images you want.

“It has been the most challenging, frustrating, and ultimately the most satisfying work that I have done” he said of street work. “Inspiration comes from the people I see, and what I perceive about them. I am here to bear witness to what’s going on with their lives.

“I photograph on the street to stay in touch with why I became a photographer in the first place, to find my own way to see the world. My ultimate goal with these photographs is to convey a sense of how I feel about what I see.”

As a professional photographer since 1979, Peters has worked for corporations, magazines, newspapers, book publishers and educational institutions. For more than 20 years, he has been the staff photographer at Montclair State University, where he produces stills for advertising, marketing, and editorial use, and documents university theater, dance, music, sports, and social events.

His work can be seen at mikepeters-photography.com and on Instagram at @mikepetersfoto.

The Zoom presentation is available via invite by contacting the Vernon Camera Club at vernoncameraclub1@gmail.com. Join a friendly group of photo enthusiasts of all levels as a member: Annual dues are $25 per year.

The club explores different topics each month while offering fun photo assignments, constructive critiques, and meet-ups. Users of cell phones, point-n-shoots, and pro-level cameras are equally welcomed.