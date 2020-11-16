Van Kirk Homestead Museum open for tours on Nov. 22

Sparta. The Van Kirk Homestead Museum in Sparta will be open Sunday, Nov. 22. Only the gallery that currently exhibits “Thomas Alva Edison: The Person, The Vision, His Genius” will be open to visitors, although they may stroll through the grounds. Four guests will be permitted at a time for 45-minute tours, arranged by appointment only. Masks are required. Time slots are 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 3:15 p.m. Arrive ten minutes early and expect a short coronavirus protocol and short talk preparing for your entry into the house. A docent will discuss the highlights of the exhibit. For more information or to reserve a spot, visit vankirkmuseum.org. Tours at other times are available by calling 973-459-8221. The Sparta Historical Society is located at The Van Kirk Homestead Museum, 336 Main St., Sparta. For further details or group reservations, call 973-726-0883 or email spartahistoricalsocnj@gmail.com. Funding has been made available in part by the NJ Historical Commission through the County History Partnership Program, as administered by the Sussex County Arts & Heritage Council and a grant from the NJ Council for the Humanities.