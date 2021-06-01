Two new exhibits share a fascination with touch

Two new exhibits at the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance (DVAA) explore our sensory relationship to artwork, offering visitors an intimate encounter during a time when we engage each other remotely.

“During a year when our opportunities for contact with others has been so dramatically reduced, and we have even become hyperconscious about touching objects due to the pandemic, the importance of tactile sensations has become even more potent,” said photographer John Back, who curated the “Tactile” exhibition.

‘Wad You Say?’

Over the past five years, artist, and video-maker Nathaniel Lieb created more than 150 chewing gum sculptures while recovering his dexterity after breaking both of his wrists. The sculptures were made using only his mouth, teeth, palate, and tongue.

“After the gum has lost flavor, I free-sculpt it in my mouth,” he said. “I try to avoid running themes. These wads reveal how my mind plays. I have realized any odd wad is as valid as more carefully sculpted forms. Making the glass vitrines gives me something to do while I use up the flavor.”

Lieb focused on sculpture while studying at Syracuse University for his bachelor’s degree in fine arts and at Brooklyn College for his master’s. He has exhibited his work in galleries throughout New York, Massachusetts, Maine, and New Jersey. He lives in Eldred, N.Y., and Brooklyn. And he doesn’t particularly like chewing gum.

“I like physical actions to define my sculpture,” he said. “I find the direct connection makes the work less about me specifically and more about our shared humanity. I do what we all do.”

For more information about Lieb, visit nathaniellieb.com.

‘Tactile’

“Tactile” is an exhibition featuring 26 works by 12 artists working in a variety of media, including Anthony Bioncoviso, John Back, Monte Coleman, Marilyn Fiala, Gary Jo Gardenhire, Glenn Goldberg, Carol Hepper, Nancy Manter, Mary McDonnell, Sally Rowe, Bonnie Rychlak, and Melissa Zexter.

“I hope the exhibition will reawaken visitors’ awareness and enjoyment of the full range of tactile sensations in the arts – and that this perspective may perhaps inspire a refreshed connection with the natural world and their fellow humans,” said curator John Back.

He said he is interested in exploring work that invokes tactile sensations, moving beyond texture to include temperature, pressure, malleability, sharpness, vibration – the full range of tactile possibility – whether or not the viewer is allowed to touch the work.

Both shows will be on view through June 20 and are free and open to the public. Walk-ins are welcome.

The activities of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance are made possible in part by a grant from the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.