Troubadours feature music of Carole King and James Taylor

Two masterful tributes featuring the music of Carole King and James Taylor come together for one incredible night this June at The Newton Theatre. The two bands; Home Again - A Tribute to the Music of Carole King, and Sweet Baby James - The Music of James Taylor come together to form an enchanting evening of music with the Troubadours.

They will return to the Newton Theatre on Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m.

The songs of Carole King, performed by Deb De Lucca. include a catalog of Carole's songs she wrote and performed over her musical career, as well as songs she wrote for other performers, like her 1960 hit "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", recorded by the Shirelles.

Sam Hyman’s “Sweet Baby James” show is a masterful tribute to the music of James Taylor. Sam’s uncanny resemblance to James and his astonishing capture of Taylor’s vocal and guitar styles leaves audiences feeling like they’ve just seen and heard the legend himself and applauding for more!

Last year's Troubadours show sold out at The Newton Theatre and this year will be no different.