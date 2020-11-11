Travel guide for Pike and other Pocono counties is in the works

The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau has announced the return of its travel guide, Pocono Mountains Magazine, for 2021-2022.

The publication is a guide to places to stay, eat, shop and be entertained Pike, Wayne, Monroe, and Carbon counties. It also includes Pocono Promise, a voluntary set of guidelines hundreds of businesses have adopted to help mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through adherence to sanitization, masking, and social distancing guidelines.

“This travel guide is so much more than a way to showcase our fine resorts and restaurants, attractions and small towns,” said Chris Barrett, President/CEO of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau. “Pocono Mountains Magazine is meant to inspire travel throughout our destination and building a long-lasting relationship between our nearly 30 million visitors each year and the Pocono Mountains.”

The bureau partnered with Bailey Design & Advertising to design the travel guide in both print and digital versions, which will be distributed throughout five states, local businesses, visitors’ centers in Pennsylvania as well as via direct mail and trade shows.

A free listing will be given to any Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau member and any property that pays the hotel tax within the four counties of Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon. Enhanced listings are also available.

An early bird advertising rate is being offered this year with a 25% savings if payment is made by Feb. 26, 2021.

More than 180,000 copies of the 2020-2021 guide have already been distributed.

Businesses that wish to be included in the guide should contact Bailey Design & Advertising by email at cmag@ptd.net or by phone at 570-251-1512. Businesses interested in becoming a member of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau can email membership@poconos.org. For more information visit poconomountains.com/travel-guide.