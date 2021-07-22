Toxic Monkey coming to the Newt

More than 10 years ago friends Steve Lukather and Bill Evans got together and created musical genius with a supergroup they named Toxic Monkey.

The band will play the Newton Theatre at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11.

All multi Grammy Award winners, and old friends, Steve Lukather (Toto, Ringo Starr), Bill Evans (Miles Davis, Mahavishnu Orchestra), Will Lee (Fab Faux, Late Show with David Letterman), Keith Carlock (Steely Dan, John Mayer), and Steve Weingart (Dave Weckl, Chaka Khan) bring forth an evening of vocal and instrumental performance and jams like no other. This is their vacation away from recording, touring and writing with some of the biggest names in all of music!