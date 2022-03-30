‘The Time’s Right’ celebrates first open mic in two years

Fifty people, sitting in close quarters, clutched their cups of coffee and aromatic tea and nibbled on sweet treats. They were having the time of their lives.

All the seats at the Sparkomatic Café & Talkhouse were filled for the first open mic variety show in two years on March 24, hosted by the Albrecht sisters, Kristin and Kate. Both performed, they said, for the first time together that night. It was the first of the monthly shows to come.

Performers signed in at 6:30 p.m. The show began at 7 and ran past 9:30.

Performers intently watched one another’s technique. The guest took it all in — the cadences of the poetry, the strumming guitars, the lovely singing. People tapped their feet and moved with the music. Had there been space, they’d have jumped up to dance.

Some performers invited the audience to sing along. A rendition “You Are My Sunshine” brought a new understanding to the 1939 tune.

Each performance was followed by rousing applause.

So, when the time is right for you, the open mic will be there. It’s free and every fourth Thursday of the month at Sparkomatic Café, 611 Broad St., Milford. Check out the next one on April 28.