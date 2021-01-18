Take a personal tour with Thomas Edison

The Sparta Historical Society’s special exhibit at the Van Kirk Homestead Museum, “Thomas A. Edison: The Person, The Vision, and His Genius,” will continue to be open by appointment throughout the spring.

The exhibit is an overview of Edison’s innovations and life, including his mining efforts in Sparta. It brings together for the first time artifacts from numerous institutions and from the largest privately held Edison collection in the world. Topics covered include Edison’s personal life, telegraphy, sound machines, mining interests, light bulbs, the Vagabonds, and his faithful team known as the Insomnia Squad.

All safety guidelines will be required: mask wearing, temperature taking, hand sanitizing, social distancing, and contact questions. Groups of up to four may make a reservation for a 45-minute talk in the gallery. People must arrive 15 minutes ahead of their appointment.

The Edison exhibit is the only area of the Van Kirk Homestead Museum currently open. The restrooms are closed.

The talk will provide time to privately view the exhibit and ask questions. People wishing to walk through to read labels, may ask to do so.

In either case, someone can make a reservation by calling 973-726-0883, wait for menu options and Press #2. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and a preferred day and time. The historical society will return the call to confirm.

The Van Kirk Homestead Museum is located on Route 517 next to the Sparta Middle School (use the middle school driveway).