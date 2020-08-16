Sussex Elks car show is rescheduled

Wantage. Sussex Elks Lodge #2288 has rescheduled its Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show to Sunday, Aug. 30, from noon to 4 p.m., at the lodge located at 152 County Route 565, Wantage. Registration begins at 11 a.m. There will be a $10 donation to register via cash, check or Venmo at Venmo.com/Sussex-Elks (memo “Car Show”). Vehicle registration can also be found on the lodge’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/SussexLodge2288 and mailed to Sussex Elks Lodge #2288, P.O. Box 553, Sussex, NJ 07461. There is no fee to see the cars. Food and beverages will be available and vendors will be on site. Contact the lodge at Sussexelks2288@gmail.com, 973-875-3990, or through direct message on Facebook with questions.