Students to perform ‘Invisible Man’ radio play

Newton. Newton High School has made streaming tickets available for their production of “The Invisible Man.” The radio play will be streamed through Booktix Live on Dec. 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. “The Invisible Man” is a psychological horror novel, published in 1897, by H. G. Wells. It follows a woman who believes she is being stalked and gaslighted by her abusive and wealthy boyfriend even after his apparent suicide, and that he has acquired the ability to become invisible. The tickets are free but necessary to access the show. To order your free streaming ticket, visit nhs.booktix.com.