Stanhope Fire Department brings back St. Patrick’s Day dinner fundraiser

Stanhope. The Stanhope Fire Department has found a safe and creative way to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a traditional corned beef and cabbage dinner while raising money for the department. This year the department is holding a Covid-19 friendly dinner on Wednesday, March 17. Pre-order your dinner, choosing either pick-up at the firehouse at 26 Main Street in Stanhope, or delivery within Stanhope or Netcong. Volunteers will provide take-out and delivery between 1 to 7 p.m. Each dinner costs $20 and includes corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, and bread. Orders and payment must be received by March 1. Order online at stanhopefd.com or the Stanhope Fire Department’s Facebook. In case of inclement weather, the fundraiser will be held on Saturday, March 20. For more information email ducky4@mindspring.com or call 973-347-5017.