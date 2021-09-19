Sparta Stage presents ‘Vaudeville Varieties’

Sparta. Sparta Stage will present “Vaudeville Varieties” at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 3. This show features magician/comedian Will Fern, psychological illusionist MIchael Kirschner and juggler/mime Bob Lloyd. Fern is an expert magician that always brings the party with him. Kirshner is a mentalist who uses his talents to provide unique psychological experiences for the mind and the imagination. “More than magic” Bob Lloyd is a professional entertainer who uses his skills in mime, juggling, and magic to delight audiences of all ages. Join us for a great night of Variety entertainment. Tickets are $25 adults/$20 Seniors/$15 Children (14 & under).