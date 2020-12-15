Sparta family turns home into drive-by holiday phantasmagoria

The Galluccio family — Nick, 27, Jake, 19, Julia, 20, Rachel, 24, and their parents, Mark and Elaine — have a special Christmas gift for the community. Thanks to some high tech projection art, they’ve turned their home into a drive-by winter wonderland.

“We’ve been doing this for three years, and it is a compilation of videos, pictures and gifs that are prepared in a way that tells a story on the house,” Mark Galluccio said. “This year our theme is ‘Letters to Santa.’ Santa is sitting in his chair in a snow globe on the front lawn. There is a mailbox for the kids to drop in their letters. The show gives a glimpse into Santa’s workshop, the Gingerbread house, Elsa’s scenic view and even the Grinch trying to steal Christmas.”

A projector is in a sealed box and the cables are all run underground. The entire show takes about 15 minutes for drivers by to enjoy. The Galluccios run it from 5 to 11 p.m. every day.

“This started pretty small, but my wife and I really enjoyed it,” Galluccio said. “The more smiles we saw from it, the more passionate we became. The joy that we’ve seen this year has been awesome. We have received so many positive comments about how our show has taken minds off all that’s going on in the world. My favorite was a man this last Saturday. He stopped me as I was pulling in my driveway and said, ‘Thanks man. I have not smiled much this year but this really made me smile.’ How cool is it to be part of that. I love it.”

Galluccio is a VP of Sales Enablement for TROC and also has his real estate license with Weichert in Sparta.

This year, the family has seen well over 3,000 drive bys witnessing over 1,000 last Saturday.

“Cars line up all the way down the block waiting to see the show,” Galluccio said. “Its amazing.”

To enjoy the show, drive by 15 Pegasus Trail in Sparta between 5 and 11 p.m.