Shepherd of the Hills to hold Easter egg hunt

Sparta. Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church invites all Easter egg hunters and their families for an afternoon of fun from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, rain or shine.

The church welcomes all families with children from walking age to 10 years old to participate. All Center for Disease Control guidelines will be observed, including social distancing, facial coverings, and capacity limits.

Bring a camera, a basket, and a non-perishable food donation for the Sparta Ecumenical Food Pantry. The Easter Bunny will be making an appearance.

Shepherd of the Hills is located at 246 Woodport Road in Sparta. For more information, call the church office at 973-729-7010 or email office@sothnj.org. For more information visit sothnj.org.