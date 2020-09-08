Sean O’Flynn to give outdoor concert at Van Kirk Homestead

Bring your lawn chair for a Saturday afternoon of fun and easy listening at the Sparta Historical Society’s Van Kirk Homestead Museum.

Sean O’Flynn, a guitarist and vocalist who lives in Sussex County, will perform outside the museum from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12. He performs an eclectic mix of covers, including songs by The Eagles, Neil Diamond, Cat Stevens, Pink Floyd, The Allman Brothers, Gordon Lightfoot, Van Morrison, Neil Young, The Rolling Stones, and Bruce Springsteen.

Originally from New York City, O’Flynn has been a part of many bands that have come and gone, one of which opened for bands like Marshall Tucker, The Outlaws, and New Riders of the Purple Saige.

In 2015, he decided to perform almost exclusively as a solo act and hasn’t looked back. He performed over 170 shows in 2019 alone. His voice has been likened to a mix of Greg Allman, Travis Tritt, and Neil Diamond.

The event is weather-dependent.This is a free event for members and $10 for non-members. Get your tickets at vankirkmuseum.org.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks, social distancing, and sign-in information will be required and monitored. Capacity limits will also be followed. The museum will be closed, and there will be no rest rooms available.

The museum is located at 336 Main Street (Route 517, use middle school driveway). For more information visit vankirkmuseum.org.