Science of gardening offered in 15 online classes

Would you like to better understand the science behind how things grow? The Rutgers Cooperative Extension presents its Gardening Education Series 2021, delivered online classes plus additional webinar content and resources for in-home study.

This program delves into the science of gardening through 15 virtual sessions delivered live by content experts, along with additional content and resources. Topics include botany, soils, entomology, composting, vegetable gardening, small fruit, tree fruit, woody plants and trees, herbaceous plants, turf, plant pathology and pruning.

The series will be offered Wednesdays, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., from Feb. 3 to May 12. All classes will be recorded and avail-able for later viewing by registrants.

The cost for the program is $200. To register or request more information about this program, contact Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Sussex County Program Coordinator Lisa Chiariello by phone at 973-948-3040 or email at lc675@njaes.rutgers.edu.