Rooster’s Family Fun Day happening this Saturday at Sussex Fairgrounds

Did you miss the fair this year? Come out from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, for fun, food, and entertainment at the Sussex County Fairgrounds.

Rooster’s Family Fun Day is a free admission family and community event to launch the release of the new book published by the Sussex County Farm and Horse/NJ State Fair titled “Rooster’s Day at the Fair.” Joan Snook Smith, president of the fair and co-author, and Jeanne Heinke, local writer and co-author, along with many of the illustrators of the book will be on hand to sign books its pages are brought to life. Books are $15 and will be available at the event. All proceeds from book sales will benefit and support the Fair Association.

Your favorite fair foods and some new fall favorites will be available, including, funnel cake, fried oreos, kettle corn, pierogies, empanadas, pulled pork, hamburgers, apple cider slushies, cider donuts and apple pie.

Family entertainment is scheduled, all day including local talent and children’s entertainer Nate the Great. Freehand Custom Carvings will on hand demonstrating their chainsaw artistry and selling some of their newest creations.

Take a hay ride and check out the antique tractors from the North Jersey Antique Engine Club. The Wanderers Car Club will be there with their rides, a Ladies Skillet Toss takes place at noon, and the Queen of the Fair, Lucy Colvin, will be gracing the grounds all day. The horse show will be offering pony rides, and the Ag Division will have animals in the barns.