Reenactors to bring Civil War to life at Wild West City

The Civil War era will come to life, when the 27th Regiment New Jersey Volunteer reenactors bring their history to Wild West City on Aug. 22 and 23.

Wild West City is a Western heritage theme park recreating 1880s life in Dodge City, Kansas. On this special weekend, it’ll take visitors back in time a little further.

Formed in 1862, the 27th New Jersey was the largest regiment from New Jersey and late in the year fought in the battle of Fredericksburg.

The battle took place in and around in Fredericksburg, Va., from Dec. 11 to 15. Unfortunately for the North, it was a losing battle, with the blue army suffering major losses.

The Civil War years were tough times overall. Wild West City visitors are welcome to talk with the soldiers and learn about the hardships of war in the 1860s.

The reenactors, based out of Hackettstown, frequently take part in events throughout New Jersey and beyond. It is expected that about 20 participants, many in reenactment training, will take part in the activities at Wild West City.

The reenactment is included with the regular admission fee which also includes over 20 different live-action shows, crowd participation, museum-quality exhibits, and a whole lot more, Visitors can also ride the stagecoach and a replica steam train.

Wild West City is located at 50 Lackawanna Drive in Byram Township. For more information visit wildwestcity.com.