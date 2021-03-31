x
Pocono Arts holds student exhibit

Stroudsburg. You can see the exhibit during an art walk to be held this Saturday.

Stroudsburg /
| 31 Mar 2021 | 01:25
    The Best in Show winner is Paxton Shemansky’s mixed media work “Colorful Zen”
Pocono Arts Council is presenting its annual Juried Student Exhibition now through April 23 in the Community Gallery at 701 Main Street, Suite 402, Stroudsburg.

It features 39 entries from students in K-12 in the Monroe County school district, private schools, and homeschools in the county. The exhibition includes works in 2-D, 3-D, and photography. Mediums represented include acrylic, collage, mixed media, pastel, paper, photography, watercolor, oil, pencil, and pen and ink.

The student artists’ reception and awards ceremony will be held Friday, April 16, from 4 to 6 p.m., with awards at 5 p.m. at the gallery.

The judge for this year’s show was James Gloria, co-founder of the Totts Gap Arts Institute in Bangor, Pa.

The show can be viewed at the following times:

● Tuesday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or by appointment. Email to set up a time at info@poconoarts.org or call 570-476-4460.

● First Saturday Art Walk on Saturday, April 3, from 6-8 p.m.

● Closing reception and awards ceremony on Friday, April 16, from 4-6 p.m.

● Virtual gallery: poconoarts.org/opportunities/student-art-exhibition-2021

The Pocono Arts Council is a local arts service organization serving Monroe County and the Pocono region. For further information, visit poconoarts.org, email info@poconoarts.org, or call 570-476-4460.

The following students received awards:
Best In Show
Paxton Shemansky, “Colorful Zen” Mixed Media
Grade 6, JT Lambert Intermediate School, Teacher Mrs. Kirkpatrick
Senior Division (9-12)
2D works
First place (2D) Lea Gore, “Yeah, This is Close Enough” Pen
Grade 11, Notre Dame High School, Teacher Robert Miller
Second place (2D) Shylah Healy, Untitled, Chalk Pastel
Grade 12, Pleasant Valley High School, Teacher Mr. Mulligan
Third place (2D) Orien Reish, “Piece by Piece” Collage
Grade 10, Notre Dame High School, Teacher Robert Miller
Honorable mention (2D) Renee Haas “Is This Love?” Acrylic
Grade 12, Evergreen Community School, Teacher Jill MacLaren
Honorable mention (2D) Katherine Hess “lucidrama” Acrylic
Grade 12, East Stroudsburg North High School, Teacher Julie Tischler
Honorable mention (Photography) Ryan Anderson “Majestic Beauty”
Grade 12, Pleasant Valley High School, Teacher Mr. Mulligan
3D works
First place (3D) Jacob Kresge “Rotary Phone” Sculpture
Grade 11, Evergreen Community School, Teacher, Jill MacLaren
Junior Division (K-8)
2D works
First place Levi Milenkowic “JiSoo” Colored Pencil
Grade 8, Evergreen Community School, Teacher, Jill MacLaren
Second place Olivia Wilson “Parrot” Colored Pencil
Swiftwater Intermediate, Teacher, Andrea Flaherty
Third place Joseph Riviello “Ant Infestation” Mixed Media
Grade 3, Swiftwater Elem Center, Teacher, Shelly Grillo
Honorable mention David Alva “El Principio” Pencil, Colored Pencil
Grade 6, JT Lambert Intermediate School, Teacher, Mrs. Shemansky
3D work
First place Liliana Mann “Winter Tree”
Grade 4, Clear Run Elem Center, Teacher, Shelly Grillo
Honorable mention Zaniya Ferguson “Abstract Form”
Grade 6, Clear Run Elem Center Teacher, Shelly Grillo