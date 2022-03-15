Plunge into Lake Mohawk is for a stone cold good cause

The Sparta Elks Lodge #2356 is holding its Charity Plunge into Lake Mohawk on Sunday, March 27. The minimum pledge is $50, and all proceeds will benefit Elks Camp Moore, which offers special children a fun-filled week vacation away from home, along with many other Elks charities.

Elks Camp Moore develops the recreational and social skills of each child in a relaxed and accepting atmosphere. Each camper experiences new adventures, lasting friendships, and opportunities that promote independence and self-confidence. All children are sponsored by the local Elks Lodge in their community at no cost to their families.

Are you more chicken than penguin? You can still raise pledges, then dip a toe or finger in the lake to show your “non-plunge” support.

The Elks are encouraging plungers to form teams with co-workers, family, and friends. Feel free to dress in costume or with your corporate colors and try for the best costume awards.

A signed waiver is needed to participate. For more information, email Spartaelks2356@hotmail.com.