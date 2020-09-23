Plein artists to show their pandemic creations

Outdoor events always increase during the warmer weather, but, in this year of the pandemic, this was especially true. The Barryville Area Arts Association sponsored a string of outdoor community painting events that yielded a bumper crop of artistic creations. These will be on display at “A Celebration of Plein Air” on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The artwork was all created in the Delaware River Valley within the last two years. On the New York side, there were beautiful creations from Sparrowbush to Callicoon, and on the Pennsylvania side, all throughout Pike and Wayne counties. Subjects include private homes, private gardens, historic inns, cityscapes, landscapes, rivers, brooks, waterfalls, and public buildings.

“A Celebration of Plein Air” is an indoor/outdoor event. Inside the Artists’ Market Community Center in Shohola, on the first floor, will be an exhibit tracing the history of plein air art and a video presentation by artist Susan Miiller on loop. Miiller will be there in person in the backyard to answer any questions and embellish on her video presentation.

Upstairs on the second floor will be more art and complimentary refreshments. All area artists are welcome to share their plein air creations, with no hanging fees or sales commissions.

This event is made possible through the generous support of the Greater Pike Community Foundation: Richard L. Snyder Fund.