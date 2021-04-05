Photographer Marco Catini to discuss visual storytelling

Marco Catini says finding his love for visual storytelling helped him grow as a human and as a photographer. He will share his experience, from small personal projects to the Special Olympics World Games, at the next meeting of the Sparta Camera Club at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.

Catini is a New Jersey-based freelance photographer who was born in Switzerland. He has volunteered at competitions, fundraisers, and public events for Special Olympics New Jersey since 2014, and for Special Olympics USA since 2018. In this function, he has covered everything from local events to the World Games in Abu Dhabi.

He creates in-depth stories about individual athletes, some of them over the course of several months, at places ranging from ice skating rinks, ski slopes, and tennis courts to workplaces and schools. His work has been exhibited at local businesses, galleries, and museums.

Some of the topics he will discuss include:

● How to find your photographic voice.

● How to find a charity to volunteer for: What’s in it for me? What’s in it for them?

● How to apply storytelling angles to a wide range of topics.

Sparta Camera Club members will receive an automatic invitation to this meeting. Non-members need to email info@spartacameraclub.org. Visitors are allowed to attend one meeting for free before being required to join the club.

For more information visit spartacameraclub.org.