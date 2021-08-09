Photo contest celebrates beauty of Lake Hopatcong

To celebrate New Jersey’s largest lake, the Lake Hopatcong Foundation is holding its “Lake Your Best Shot!” 2021 photo contest throughout August.

Dig into those photo archives for that perfect shot of a heron in flight, grab your camera during a stunning sunrise, or share that perfect snapshot of a day on the water.

Entries will be considered in the categories of water, landscape, people and nature, and wildlife.

The contest is open to everyone. Participants may submit up to five photographs each. Submissions will be accepted through Aug. 31. Photos can be submitted from any date and do not have to be taken during the contest dates.

Photos must be taken on or around Lake Hopatcong or its surrounding towns — Hopatcong, Jefferson, Mount Arlington, and Roxbury. Entries must be the sole, original work of the entrant.

Twelve photographs will be selected and showcased in the Lake Hopatcong Foundation’s 10th anniversary (2022) calendar, which will be available for purchase this fall. In addition, all winning photographers will be invited to a cruise aboard the Lake Hopatcong Foundation Floating Classroom.

Entries will be judged by a panel chosen by the Lake Hopatcong Foundation as well as by vote over social media. Winners will be notified on Sept. 24.

Complete contest rules and an entry form are available at lakehopatcongfoundation.org/photocontest.

The Lake Hopatcong Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to protecting the lake environment and enhancing the lake experience by bringing together public and private resources to encourage a culture of sustainability and stewardship.