Newton Theatre to host Big Apple Comedy Club

The Big Apple Comedy Club returns to The Newton Theatre on Friday, April 10, 2020, at 8 p.m.

Buddy Fitzpatrick is currently touring the United States sharing his comedy perspective. His act combines the skill of a great monologist with a physical style that brings his observations to life. At the age of 18, he left Philadelphia to pursue a career in the arts. He enrolled in the American Academy Of Dramatic Arts in New York City and has never looked back. He went on tour with several theater companies starring in plays ranging from Shakespeare to Neil Simon. His comedy timing was always a bright spot in any production and with a little prodding, he took the next step to the comedy club stage. Soon after, Buddy was a regular at all the prominent showcase clubs in New York City including The Comic Strip, Caroline’s Comedy Club and The Gotham Comedy Club honing his craft night after night. His act is made up of inventive material delivered in a self-assured style. Buddy is a regular on Comedy Central and has made appearances on A&E's "An Evening At The Improv," "Carolines Comedy Hour" and most recently, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS TV. See Buddy in the Damon Wayans’ film “Harlem Aria” and “The Business of Strangers” starring Julia Stiles and Stockard Channing. He has also appeared on HBO’s “The Sopranos.”

Marion Grodin has made a name for herself as one of the funniest working stand-up comedians today. In New York City, she is a regular at all the top clubs including The Gotham Comedy Club, Stand Up New York, Carolines on Broadway and The Duplex Cabaret. Marion has also been featured in both the Marshall’s Woman’s Comedy Festival and the Toyota Comedy Festival. On television, Marion has been seen on NBC’s Late Night with Conan O’Brien, Metro Channel’s New Joke City with Robert Klien, Inside Edition, The Charles Grodin Show and ABC’s “The View.”

Brooklyn based comedian, writer, and actress Joyelle Nicole Johnson are one of New York’s hottest young acts. She can be seen on the final season of HBO’s Crashing and is currently the warm-up comic for Hasan Minhaj’s Patriot Act on Netflix. Joyelle made her network TV debut last year on Late Night with Seth Meyers and most recently wrote for the final season of Broad City. She has performed on Comedy Central’s digital series Comics to Watch, Wyatt Cenac’s Night Train for Seeso and Laff Tracks for TruTV. Joyelle has performed at festivals like Sketchfest, Bonnaroo, The New York Comedy Festival and Bumbershoot. While transitioning to the headliner that she is today she regularly features for Hannibal Buress, Dave Chappelle, Maria Bamford, and Russell Peters. She also combines her dream of comedy and activism by touring with Daily Show creator Lizz Winstead’s Lady Parts Justice League.

Comedian Kevin Downey, Jr. is one of America's funniest comedians headlining America's best comedy clubs including The Comedy Stop at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. He can be heard on The Bob and Tom Show, SiriusXM Satellite radio regularly. He’s been on Comedy Central, What Not to Wear and Queer Eye for the Straight Guy where he got a much-needed haircut. He writes a column called, “Drinking on $11 a Night”, which can be read in Bachelor Pad Magazine, GC magazine, at usedwigs.com and drinkingon11.com. Kevin’s song, “Secret Garden of Dirty Little Whores, (who think they’re better than me)”, can be heard on college and traditional radio stations throughout the country. He has a nationally released DVD called, “I’m not Gay, but Don't Stop” which can be found on Amazon and Netflix. Kevin was also a semifinalist on NBC's America's Got Talent!