Mountain Creek opens snow tubing park

Vernon. Mountain Creek Resort in Vernon has announced that snowtubing is now open, in addition to other boredom-busting family winter activities like skiing and snowboarding. Experience the thrill of sliding on snow with no specialized equipment or lessons required. Snow tubing is open Wednesday to Friday, from 4 to 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It’s one of the largest snowtubing parks in the tri-state area. Due to recent snowfall, the park also offers ideal slope conditions, from beginners to experts. Mountain Creek Resort has implemented Covid precautions, including mandatory mask wearing by all employees and guests, an increase on cleaning and sanitization, and the closure of communal locker rooms, among other measures. For more information visit MountainCreek.com or facebook.com/MountainCreekNJ, and on Instagram @MountainCreek.