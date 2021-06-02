More railroad history is coming around the bend

Greater Pike Community Foundation Executive Director Jenni Hamill recently presented a $1,000 check to the Shohola Railroad and Historical Society, one of three nonprofits to receive a grant this year from the Barbara J. Buchanan Fund at Greater Pike.

The Shohola Railroad and Historical Society will use the money to purchase display cases for a special room in the township building so that artifacts that cannot fit in the Caboose Museum of Shohola will be available year-round for public viewing.

On hand at the presentation ceremony — the first in-person presentation for Greater Pike since 2019! — were society president Rolf Buchman, member Linda Harding-Buchman, and board member Lorraine Gregory.

“We are pleased to be able to support all corners of Pike County’s nonprofit community,” said Hamill.

She noted that Barbara Buchanan established the fund “to support community organizations with innovative ideas for improving quality of life, and she was also an avid supporter of local historic preservation.”

Two other grants from the Barbara J. Buchanan Fund this year went to Growing Older Together and the Pike County Historical Society.

Greater Pike helps individuals, families and local businesses to provide a permanent and personal way to give back to the community. For more information contact Hamill at 570-832-4686 or jennihamill@greaterpike.org, or visit greaterpike.org and Facebook.com/GreaterPike.