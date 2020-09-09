Monroe County NAACP Religious Affairs Committee to hold ‘Day of Prayer’ celebration

East Stroudsburg. Enjoy music, praise dancing, and fellowship during a celebration of the newly created Monroe County NAACP Religious Affairs Committee. “A Day of Prayer for Our Community” will start at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 12, in Dansbury Park, East Stroudsburg. The day will be led by Pastor Terry Lynch of Faith International Church, Pastor Selena Brown of Greater Shiloh Church Stroudsburg Campus, Bishop Robert L. Williams of Salt of the Earth Ministries, and Bishop Kenneth L. Pearman of Reaching Out for Jesus Christian Center. Bring your chairs and masks, and maintain social distance. “Let’s pray for our beloved community and our nation,” says the invitation.