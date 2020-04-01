Miss music? The Cooperage says the scene has moved online

Our banishment from live musical performances is totally necessary, and totally a drag. Luckily for us, sequestered as we are to stop the spread of the coronavirus, the musicians you've enjoyed at local venues are now performing online.

"You'll be home, I'll be home -- so let's do this again!" posted keyboardist Bob Malone, who will be performing his third online concert on April 7. "We should all be good and stir-crazy by then. I'll do my best to distract you."

The Cooperage Project in Honesdale has shared a lineup of artists they've hosted, or who have canceled shows, who will be performing online in our era of social distancing. They will be shared on River Vibes Concert on Facebook as they are schedule. Many of the performances will be posted on YouTube afterward. Check these out...

Friday, April 3

Carla Ulbrich: 6:30 p.m. at facebook.com/events/1929930867151758

Carla Ulbrich is a comical singer-songwriter and guitarist whose biggest musical influences were (and still are) Sesame Street, camp songs, and cat food commercials. She has a love of the absurdities of ordinary life, a somewhat twisted viewpoint, and a way with words.

Sunday, April 5

Jann Klose: 1 p.m. at facebook.com/jannklose1

Jann Klose has just signed with The Royalty Network, the fifth largest music publisher in North America, which will be administering his six albums and two EPs alongside songs by Pete Seeger, Ed Sheeran, Beyoncé, Coldplay, Daughtry, Flo Rida, Kelly Clarkson, boy pablo, Roberta Flack and many more. His new single, "Pilot Light," is coming out April 3.

Gathering Time: 7 p.m. at facebook.com/events/209708290258612