Milford Farm Market offers fresh produce, spirits, and much more

Milford. The market is now in full swing every Sunday at the Columns Museum.

| 09 Jun 2021 | 11:01
The Milford Farmers Market has opened its 2021 season, and will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday, rain or shine, through Oct. 10 at the historic Columns Museum, 608 Broad St., Milford.

Support local farms and producers, get a fresh-baked loaf of sourdough, a wide variety of locally grown tender greens and veggies, wild-foraged and home-grown mushrooms, artfully decorated cupcakes and scones, handcrafted soaps, free-range, grass fed meats, eggs, and cheese, fresh pickles, flavored olive oils, peanut butter, maple syrup and candies, locally produced CBD products, and all-natural dog treats.

Enjoy fresh-pressed juices, gourmet wraps, and salads while you shop. Want to start your own garden? Come and browse a wide variety of starts, ready to go in the ground. The market even has spirits and wine to round out your dinner party.

Covid-19 protocols are in place.

To stay up-to-date on vendors, music, and news, follow the market on Instagram @milfordfarmersmarket, or find it on Facebook at facebook.com/milfordfarmersmarketpa.

The Milford Farmers Market is sponsored by Air Soil Water (airsoilwater.org), an environmental non-profit whose mission is to teach and achieve sustainability by educating and engaging the community for measurable public benefit.