Meet Tom Quick and other haunted souls at the Arlington Hotel

Travel back in time this Halloween season with the guided mobile production “Ghosts of the Arlington Hotel” on Friday, Oct. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 31.

The Delaware Valley Arts Alliance presents The Fête, a local performance collective, for two theatrical evenings inspired by local lore in one of the oldest hotel buildings in the region. Starting at 6 p.m., and scheduled every 10 minutes, pods of guests will make their way through the old Arlington Hotel in Narrowsburg, N.Y., to meet local spirits JG Gutheil and Tom Quick, and their fellow haunted souls, for an evening of spooky conjurings and celebrations. The runtime is 20 minutes per tour.

The Arlington Hotel was built in 1894 and was initially operated by J.G. Gutheil. In the early days, the hotel accommodated adventurers and explorers, including canoer J. Wallace Hoff of Delaware, who later spoke highly of the “Arlington’s hospitality and attractive waitresses.” The Arlington Hotel was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1983.

The Fête was founded by Barryville, N.Y., residents Ronnie Todorowski and Colin Cunliffe, who met while performing in the Broadway production of “Finding Neverland.” Between the two of them, they have been seen in over 15 Broadway shows, received numerous awards and honors for their contribution to the performing arts, and have collaborated alongside a variety of artists, including Twyla Tharp, Diane Paulus, Les 7 doigts de la main, Bill T. Jones, Cirque Le Roux, Ricky Martin, Mia Michaels, Julie Andrews, and many more. Earlier this year, The Fête performed to a sold-out crowd at The Forestburgh Playhouse.

“Ghosts of the Arlington Hotel” also features Francesca Granell (“Cats”), Mary Beth Hansohn (Twyla Tharp Dance), James Graber (“Sleep No More”) and Joe Conger (Bruce Wood Dance). Other creative collaborators include creative consultant Pam Mayer, constume design by Karen Flood, make-up design by Christy McCabe, and set decoration by Florie Huppert.

This show is appropriate for ages 12 and up. Sensitivity warning: strobe lights, low lighting conditions, creepy sounds and images are used in this production, so it may not be suited for all audiences. Audience members will be asked health and safety questions at the door, and will have their temperature taken. Masks are mandatory while in the building. Concessions will be available by donation. Admission is $20 per person.

Friday night’s performance will be presented in conjunction with “Haunted on Main,” held along Narrowsburg’s Main Street and featuring outdoor dining, a socially distanced dance party, chili and bake off, and extended hours at Narrowsburg’s Main Street businesses.

More information is available by visiting DVAA’s website, delawarevalleyartsalliance.org.

The activities of the Delaware Valley Arts Alliance are made possible in part with funds from A Fair Games Grant and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Legislature.