Masterwork Camerata to perform in Milton

The Masterwork Camerata, a chamber choral ensemble, will perform on the Wesley Stage on April 19 at 2 p.m.

The Wesley Stage is located within the Milton United Methodist Church at 316 Dover-Milton Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438 www.miltonumc.net

The Camerata is a select group of 16 singers who are members of the renowned Masterwork Chorus of Morristown, New Jersey. The program, titled "The Folk Tradition", will include a selection of traditional, well-known folk numbers such as "Shenandoah" and "Black is the Color of my True Love's Hair", and some fun selections, and includes two numbers from the Isle of Mann, arranged by accompanist Carol Walker, and played by her on a dulcimer (an instrument rarely seen and heard in concert). In addition, there will be music celebrating the Easter season.

Masterwork Chorus, a choir of 100 singers, is best known for its annual performances of Handel's "Messiah" in Carnegie Hall. Masterwork has performed many other works at Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall and other New York and New Jersey performing arts venues. In October, it will present Verdi's "Requiem" in Carnegie Hall in collaboration with the Worcester (MA) Chorus.

The Masterwork Camerata sings in venues throughout Northern New Jersey, including the Holy Family Chapel at the College of St. Elizabeth in Convent Station. Their performances are accompanied by piano and occasionally by small instrumental groups. Their programs are always a pleasing mix of something for everyone – a mix of folk songs old and new and traditional fare spanning many genres in the evolution of choral music.