Mahwah will highlight Life at Ramapo in the 70s

The Mahwah Museum will host an online program, “Life at Ramapo College in the 1970’s: Students Perspectives” on Monday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m.

In this virtual program, moderated by Charlie Carreras, Professor Emeritus of Latin American Studies at Ramapo College, alumni from the classes of 1974 and 1975 will share their memories of the early years of the college.

Afterward, the floor will be open for other Ramapo College students of the 70’s to discuss their experiences and share their memories of the formative years of the school. There will also be time for Q & A. This virtual program is open to all; please register in advance at mahwahmuseum.org.

The program is free, but donations are welcome.

Panelists will include Ramapo College alumni Vincent Marchese, a professional photographer whose work has been featured in major magazines, galleries and museums; Carol Ryan Peterson, who’s professional career includes working with a division of the US Mission to the United Nations, an environmental organization, and the Rockefeller Estate, Kykuit; and Dean Shapiro, a career journalist, publicist and author, who has published six books, ghostwritten two others, and has written several thousand articles.