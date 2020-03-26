Machine to return to Newton

For over 30 years The Machine has been considered America’s premier Pink Floyd show and it's coming back to the Newton Theatre on July 18.

They have performed across North America selling out theaters and performing arts centers, wowing crowds at casinos and fairs, sharing the stage at major festivals from Bonnaroo to Riverbend and performing with symphonies from Buffalo to Birmingham.

Last year, The Machine sold-out at The Newton Theatre and this year will be no exception.

The Machine's spot-on recreations, extended jams and incredible “Interstellar Light & Multimedia Show” have won legions of fans.The New York based band focuses on making every show an authentic Floydian experience for their fans. Known for performing a diverse mix of The Floyd's extensive 16-album repertoire (complete with faithful renditions of popular hits as well as obscure gems), The Machine's stellar musicianship, dramatic lighting and video, and their passionate delivery sets them above and beyond the rest.