Local scouts to hold free ‘Let’s Get Outside’ carnivals

Stanhope. Local Cub Scout packs and Scouts BSA troops will run free “Let’s Get Outside” carnivals in Hampton Township and Stanhope. Activities will include model campsite, archery, BBs, backyard bass, balloon popping, stomp rockets, corn hole, Pinewood Derby cars, door prizes. We will be following all social distancing regulations in effect on that date. The carnival in Hampton Township will be held on Friday, Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. in the Walmart parking lot, 26 Hampton House Road. The carnival in Stanhope will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Mount Allamuchy Scout Reservation, 750 Waterloo Road. The rain date for both carnivals is Aug. 28. For more information contact Al.Thomas@Scouting.org or 973-765-9322 ext. 229.