Local nonprofits to hold yard sale fundraisers

‘Attic Treasures’ in Wantage

The Chinkchewunska Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will be holding an “Attic Treasures” yard sale at the DAR Elias Van Bunschooten Museum, 1097 Route 23, Wantage, on Aug. 14 and 15 and Aug. 21 and 22. Hours each day are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. For sale will be vintage collectibles, books, toys, household items, Christmas decor, and much more.

‘Trinkets and Treasures’ in Newton

The Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Sussex County will hold its annual church rummage sale on Friday, Aug. 21, from 9 a.m. to noon and on Saturday, Aug. 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. This “Trinkets and Treasures” sale will feature household and decorative items, small furniture and appliances, tools, toys, games, books, CDs, DVDs, jewelry, and gently used clothing and accessories, all sold at very low prices. The UU Fellowship Hall is located at 1 West Nelson Street in Newton. Weather permitting, most items will be displayed outdoors in the parking lot. Customers must wear masks and observe social distancing.