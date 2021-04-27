Library offers Star Wars photo op

Vernon. Members of the 501st Star Wars Legion will be outside the Dorothy Henry Branch Library in Vernon from 4 to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4, to celebrate Star Wars Day with family photo ops.

The Northeast Remnant is the official Garrison of the 501st Legion in New Jersey, which makes appearances in screen-accurate costume to support local communities. Their visit to the Dorothy Henry Branch will support local food pantries. They’re asking that everyone stopping by for photos bring canned goods to donate.

Register online through the events link at sussexcountylibrary.org or by calling the Dorothy Henry Branch at 973-827-8095, option 2. This event is outdoors. To visit inside the library, book an appointment at picktime.com/scls or call the library.