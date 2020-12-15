x
Library offers cooking classes from around the world

15 Dec 2020
    Delaware Valley Action! (DVA!) recently donated $500 to the Pike County Public Library to support the important community service it provides in both its Milford and Dingmans Ferry branches. Ed Gragert of DVA! is pictured presenting the check to Kristina Dorrough, program coordinator, and Rose Chiocchi, executive director (Photo provided)
Milford. The Pike County Library is offering patrons a new 12-week series of virtual cooking experiences led by educators from around the world. This is a joint program with Delaware Valley Action! (DVA!), working with GlobalWoods.org. The first class is from Pakistan on Monday, Jan. 11; and the second from Taiwan on Monday Jan. 25. Both are at 7 p.m. Any family can join in these Zoom sessions. If you want to cook along, an ingredients list will be sent ahead of time. To register, email kristina@pcpl.org.