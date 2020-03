Back by popular demand, Let's Hang On! returns to The Newton Theatre on July 19 at 4 p.m. to delight fans with the sounds from a bygone era.

Let's Hang On has established themselves as America's favorite Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons tribute group by incorporating the sounds of the songs you grew up listening to while paying homage to the smashing Broadway show, Jersey Boys.

Let's Hang On is comprised of 4 performers with spot-on vocals and a lively 4 piece band to complete their ensemble.